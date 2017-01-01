Icon back Try now Home Product Pricing Guides Log in
Icon menu dark Logotype
Product Pricing Guides Log in Try now

Built for researchers everywhere.

Powerful features help you turn raw qualitative data into insights, and share research with your team.

Try free for 14 days
Product list

Notes

Take research notes and analyze on-the-fly using our powerful editor

Annotations

Quickly analyze textual data with granular inline tags

Images

Drag & drop, paste, or import images to organize and analyze

September
Product editor

A simply powerful editing experience.

Optimized for researchers, product managers, and designers. Rapidly take notes or paste large amounts of content from other products to analyze in Dovetail.

Format your content with bold, italics, horizontal rules, lists, and block-quotes. Annotate any fragment of text with a couple of keystrokes.

Try free for 14 days

Insights

Organically create research insights throughout the analysis process

Relationships

Build connections between data as you identify patterns

Pinning

Pin important notes, images, or insights to the top of your project

Product tag

Come with raw data, leave with insights.

Identify themes across pieces of content. Analyze interview transcripts, build personas, categorize user feedback, or parse academic papers.

Build a taxonomy for your project with rich tag definitions and colour, and view a single tag to see all the tagged text across multiple pieces of content.

Try free for 14 days

Teams

Collaborate with researchers and stakeholders across your organization

Comments

Add your comments or observations to fragments of qualitative data

December

Notifications

Follow a project and be notified when new insights are published

December
Product team

Easily share your research with others.

Your research is more impactful when the whole team is involved from day one.

Invite product managers, designers, and stakeholders to contribute to the analysis process. Write up your insights in the same place as the raw data.

Dovetail encourages collaboration across the entire company. Unlimited users. One fixed price.

Projects

Organize research data into projects and create unique tag sets

Full-text search

Search through past research data and learn from historical insights

September

Google Drive import

Import documents and photos from Google Drive to analyze

October
Product projects

Rediscover past knowledge.

Past research often gets lost among the noise. Companies find themselves asking the same questions and repeating the same research over and over.

With Dovetail, your research lives in a product designed to store it. Separate the signal from the noise and make it easier for everyone to rediscover past knowledge.

Try free for 14 days

Mobile

Take notes and browse research data out of the office your data safe

Log in with Google

Quickly log in to Dovetail using your existing Google account

Multi-region backups

Daily database backups and multi-region failover

TLS (Transport Layer Security)

Data is encrypted while moving between us and your browser

Database encryption

Prevents malicious access through an infrastructure attack

Database-level security

Robust policy-based access controls minimize risk and improves auditing

CSRF prevention

Helps to prevent attacks from other websites you might visit

Sanitized logs

Technical application logs do not contain sensitive customer data
Read our privacy policy

2FA via Google log in

An extra step to verify your identity when logging in with Google

© 2017 Dovetail Research Pty Ltd.

Celebration@2x